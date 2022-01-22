Giants interview Bills' Leslie Frazier for vacant coach job

Frazier, 62, spoke via video conferencing with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and Schoen, the former Bills assistant general manager who was hired Friday.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New general manager Joe Schoen and ownership interviewed Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for the vacant opening as New York Giants head coach.

The 62-year-old Frazier spoke via video conferencing with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and Schoen, the former Bills assistant general manager who was hired Friday to replace the retired Dave Gettleman.

The trio also interviewed Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on Friday. The head coaching job opened when Joe Judge was fired on Jan. 11, two days after finishing a 4-13 season.

Judge had a 10-23 record in two seasons as head coach.