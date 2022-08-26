Carucci Take2: Matt Barkley manages to give Bills a little reason to smile in preseason-finale

WGRZ Bills/NFL Insider Vic Carucci said an otherwise drab final preseason game was made interesting by the punting of quarterback Matt Barkley.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here are my five thoughts from the Buffalo Bills’ 21-0 preseason-finale loss against the Carolina Panthers on Friday night at Bank of America Stadium:

1. The story of the night was just the sort of thing that would make an otherwise drab final preseason game interesting: the punting of quarterback Matt Barkley.

With Matt Araiza held out of the game in the aftermath of a civil suit alleging he was part of a gang-raping of a 17-year-old girl in San Diego last fall, Barkley was a last-minute choice to fill in. He did a highly credible job, averaging 40 yards on four attempts.

Barkley’s first kick, in the first quarter, covered 33 yards. He ran off the field with a wide grin as he was greeted with high-fives and pats from smiling teammates.

The second try, also in the first quarter, was even better. Barkley sent a directional shot toward the right sideline, away from the returner. A favorable roll extended it to 53 yards, pinning the Panthers at their 8-yard line.

This time, there were teammates and coaches jumping and celebrating. It was a welcome relief to the dreadful circumstances surrounding the reason Barkley was pressed into punting duty.

Barkley’s third punt, in the third quarter, came while he was also doing his full-time gig QB. Before the punt, he switched helmets, giving up the radio equipped quarterback headgear that allows him to receive play calls.

2. The Bills went with their backups the whole way, and the result was predictable.

Their reserve defenders had some of their bigger struggles against Panthers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mistakes were plenty, such as Boogie Basham jumping offside to allow the Panthers to convert a fourth down that set up their first touchdown.

Carolina also was able to pick up nine of 17 third downs (compared with the Bills’ 3 of 12), including multiple third-and-long situations when Mayfield was in the game.

3. One of the major areas of concern is cornerback depth, thanks to the knee injury that could keep Tre’Davious White sidelined at least through the Sept. 8 regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Which was why the Bills couldn’t have been thrilled to see one of the backups at the position, Cam Lewis, suffer a nose injury. He underwent X-rays and returned to the sidelines but not the field.

4. There was little special about Case Keenum’s performance after his impressive work against the Denver Broncos last Saturday, though it likely won’t impact his fairly firm grip on the No. 2 quarterback spot.

He completed eight of 13 passes for 46 yards and had one pass batted into an interception. He finished with a paltry passer rating of 36.1.

Still, Keenum was surrounded by backups and generally had little chance to make anything happen.

5. Depth at wide receiver is an area has commanded the strongest attention of the preseason with questions soon to be answered as to who will fill the fourth, fifth, sixth and possibly seventh spots.

Rookie Khalil Shakir didn’t catch a pass but had a 21-yard punt return early in the second quarter. His return skills and impressive receiver work should allow him to secure the fourth or fifth spot behind Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie.

Isaiah Hodgins made some nice catches late in the second quarter to boost his chances of landing one of the bottom three or four slots. Veteran slot receiver Jamison Crowder didn’t play, but would figure to have a chance to lock up a place on the roster.