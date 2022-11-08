Carucci Take 2: Josh Allen to be held out of Saturday's preseason opener against the Colts

Vic Carucci shares his thoughts as the Buffalo Bills put a wrap on the St. John Fisher University portion of training camp Thursday.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Here are my five thoughts as the Buffalo Bills put a wrap on the St. John Fisher University portion of training camp Thursday:

1. As expected, Josh Allen will be held out of Saturday’s preseason-opener against the Indianapolis Colts. That’s a prudent move by Sean McDermott to keep the most important player on the team out of harm’s way for a meaningless game. The same logic should apply for the two remaining preseason games as well.

Allen says he’d like to have new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey call his plays in game-like conditions rather than only in practice, as has been the case since camp opened on July 24. Despite having built a close relationship with Allen as his quarterbacks coach the past three seasons, Dorsey is in his first year as a play-caller.

Still, Allen has benefitted plenty from the coach-to-quarterback communication system that is employed in each practice. The fact the team is using almost none of its playbook in preseason action means Allen isn’t missing any work that would be all that meaningful. He’ll also be wearing a headset on the sidelines, thus allowing him to get a feel for the rhythm and pace of Dorsey’s calls for Case Keenum and Matt Barkley.

“I’d definitely say I’m comfortable with where things are at between me and Dorse, in terms of hearing his voice and understanding what he’s calling and why he’s trying to call it,” Allen said. “But, again, it doesn’t hurt to get more reps at that. You can always do better at that. (Dorsey) knows that I know that, Coach McDermott knows that.

“I’m not really sure of the plan for preseason, but we’ll play it by ear and whatever Coach asks me to do, I’m willing to do.”

2. The Bills are expected to return here (St. John Fisher) for camp for at least one more summer, which is logical considering the construction mess that will be in place in Orchard Park beginning next spring as work begins on a new stadium.

McDermott loves having his team spend a couple of weeks together at a remote location. He sees spending days and nights in dorm rooms as being good for bonding. He also likes the interaction with fans, who are able to get closer to the team than in any other circumstance.

“I think it’s great for our organization in a lot of ways,” McDermott said. “It’s a first-class operation up here and we’re treated the right way and it’s a chance for us to connect with our fans around this area as well.”

3. Cornerback Kaiir Elam is one player who should gain the most from playing Saturday and likely the final two preseason games.

The first-round draft pick from Florida has had good exposure to top-level receivers by facing Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis on a regular basis in practice. However, Elam will move to a higher competitive level by facing receivers from a different team in a game-like circumstance.

With Tre’Davious White still recovering from knee surgery, the Bills desperately need to have Elam as ready as possible to pair with fellow starter Dane Jackson in their Sept. 8 season-opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Look for Elam to receive at least a quarter of playing time Saturday and perhaps as much as a half by the third preseason game.

4. Expect plenty of rotation with offensive linemen Saturday as the Bills continue to sort out the depth they have in that group.

Injuries have forced them to include several reserves in their projected starting O-line. That has allowed coaches to get a decent handle on the overall quality they have within the group, but preseason action will be even more crucial to the evaluation process.

5. Look for the Bills to take a similar approach with the bottom of their receiver depth chart as they take with their offensive line.

The Bills are set with their top three spots: Diggs, Davis and (likely) Isaiah McKenzie. The primary competition is for the fourth, fifth and sixth roles.

Jamison Crowder was looking to make his case for the No. 3 role, mainly as a slot receiver. He could conceivably end up there, though McKenzie has had a tremendous camp so far and Crowder missed time due to injury. Others in the mix are Tavon Austin and rookie Khalil Shakir.