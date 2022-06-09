Carucci Take 2: Buffalo Bills should live up to Super Bowl expectations

Vic Carucci gives his predictions for each division, conference, Super Bowl, and individual honors for the 2022 NFL season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here are my predictions for each division, conference, Super Bowl, and individual honors for the 2022 NFL season:

Division Winners

AFC

East: Bills.

Comment: I don’t anticipate them facing any serious challenge on the way to their third consecutive division crown. I’m not buying that Mac Jones has taken enough strides to make the Patriots a threat. I also don’t believe the Dolphins are going to be factor, either, as they transition to a rookie head coach.

North: Bengals.

Comment: Many saw the Bengals’ Super Bowl appearance last February as a fluke, and still aren’t taking them seriously as a contender. I’m not among them. With Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, along with good coaching, this club is again going to have plenty to say about who represents the AFC in the Super Bowl.

South: Colts.

Comment: After falling short with their previous two quarterbacks, the Colts have finally gotten it right with Matt Ryan. An improved passing game, along with Jonathan Taylor’s power running, a solid defense and Frank Reich’s coaching should be more than enough to allow Indianapolis to be a force. The Titans will make a push, but not enough to win the division.0

West: Chiefs.

Comment: The division that cornered the market on top-level quarterbacking should live up to expectations as ultra-competitive and probably won’t be decided until the final week of the season. That said, the Chiefs know the path to the title better than the other three teams. That should be enough to give them all the edge they need to win a seventh straight AFC West crown.

NFC

East: Eagles.

Comment: Working behind arguably the best offensive line in the NFL, Jalen Hurts should be able to go a long way toward minimizing questions about whether he’s the Eagles’ answer at quarterback. I think they have the talent and the coaching to fend off strong challenges from the Cowboys and Commanders.

North: Packers.

Comment: Aaron Rodgers. Need I say more?

South: Buccaneers.

Comment: Tom Brady. Need I say more?

West: Rams.

Comment: A dominant defense, explosive offense and excellent coaching make the Rams an easy pick to win the division. The 49ers could be interesting, but the potential QB issue brewing between Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo figures to trip them up.

AFC Champion: Bills.

Comment: They host the conference championship game … and finally clear the Kansas City hurdle.

NFC Champion: Buccaneers.

Comment: They win a shootout against the Packers.

Super Bowl Champion: Bills.

Comment: Is there a better storybook ending than vanquishing Thomas Edward Brady once and for all?

NFL MVP: Josh Allen, QB, Bills.

Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers.

Defensive Player of the Year: Aaron Donald, DL, Rams.