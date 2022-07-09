Bills fans descend on Los Angeles ahead of NFL season opener against the Rams

Bills fans arrived in the LA area ahead of Thursday’s game and took in the sights in Hermosa Beach, site of the official Bills Mafia welcome party.

It was easy to spot members of the Bills Mafia in Southern California ahead of the Bills versus Rams game this week.

You didn’t have to walk very far along Hermosa Beach before you would see the familiar blue and red logo or hear someone shout “Go Bills!” Among those in the crowd were Western New Yorkers who made the trek to see the NFL season opener at SoFi Stadium. There were also several Buffalo natives who now call Los Angeles home — but they still root for their beloved hometown team.

Bills fan Jill Kelechi is originally from West Seneca but now lives in Cincinnati. She travels to a few Bills away games each year, but she said being in L.A. is big.

“You’ve got to support the opener. You have to be there at the beginning. These guys have worked so hard, and our fans are so passionate. I’m here with a bunch of the original Bills Mafia members. It’s like a big reunion. This is what I do,” said Kelechi.

Kelechi packed 26 different Bills t-shirts and jerseys to wear over the next several days. A lot of fans were spotted in Bills tank tops, because unlike in Orchard Park during football season, temperatures in Los Angeles are soaring into the 90s this week!

Cary O’Donoghue is a Bills fan from Niagara Falls. He made the trip to visit family and see his favorite team play.

“Well my three brothers live out here. My brother has season tickets for the Rams, but we are all true blue Buffalo Bills fans, so they’re first and the Rams are second. Go Bills!” said O’Donoghue. “This [trip] was already planned the second the season schedule came out."

There’s an official #BillsMafia welcome party happening Wednesday afternoon in Hermosa Beach, about seven miles from the stadium.

Hundreds of fans are expected. Two charter busloads of Bills fans are traveling up to Hermosa Beach from San Diego, and a chartered plane from the Queen City is landing at LAX Wednesday morning. Those fans will then make their way to the welcome party.

2 On Your Side’s Rob Hackford and Heather Ly will be live from the party Wednesday afternoon. Look for their reports beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Most Buffalo.