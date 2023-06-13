x
Stefon Diggs not at mandatory Bills' minicamp

Bills top receiver Stefon Diggs has not reported to day one of the offseason program.
FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs a route during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Discounting the cryptic messages Diggs posted on social media a few months ago and his absence from the start of voluntary practices this week, teammate Von Miller expects the receiver to be back better than ever in time for the team's mandatory minicamp next month. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's been a question that's loomed over the entire offseason program for the Buffalo Bills. 

Where is Stefon Diggs?

Will he report to minicamp?

The answer is no. 

Up until now, Bills workouts have been voluntary.  Tuesday, a three day mandatory minicamp opens.  It will be the last work the team will get before reporting to training camp in late July. 

Sean McDermott would not get into details on why Diggs remains absent, he would only say that he's "very concerned."

The Bills top receiver expressed obvious frustration on the field and on the sidelines in the Bills 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs.  He stormed out of the tunnel before Sean McDermott spoke to the team postgame and had to be brought back into the room. 

A number of cryptic media posts in the offseason have raised questions about Diggs level of frustration. 

The Bills restructured Diggs contract this offseason to create cap space.  

Diggs signed a four-year $96-million contract extension last offseason. 

