Bills roster update, injury report for Thursday

The Buffalo Bills signed OL Greg Mancz to the practice squad and placed OL Alec Anderson on practice squad IR.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Before Thursday's media availability, the Buffalo Bills signed offensive lineman Greg Mancz to the practice squad and placed offensive lineman Alec Anderson on practice squad IR.

Mancz had been with the team earlier in the season and is now back after being waived by the Vikings earlier this week.

As for some injury updates, on Wednesday, prior to the closed walkthrough, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that there would be full participation.

However, when the injury report came out, cornerback Dane Jackson, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and safety Jordan Poyer were all listed as limited on the day.

Safety Jordan Poyer was the only player that was not active at practice on Thursday after being limited during the team walkthrough on Wednesday. This is due to both a previous knee injury and a general veteran rest day.

Cornerback Dane Jackson upgraded to a full participant for Thursday's practice but both defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips remained on the injury report as limited.

