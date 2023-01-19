Buffalo Bills will play in London during 2023 regular season

This will be the team's second trip to London. They played the Jacksonville Jaguars across the pond in 2015.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will head across the pond for a game during the 2023 NFL regular season, the team announced Thursday morning.

The Bills will play at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The opponent, as well as the date and time have not been determined yet.

This will be the team's second trip to London. They traveled there in 2015 to play the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"We are proud to be selected to participate in our league's international games in 2023 and continue to help grow our sport globally," Buffalo Bills EVP and Chief Operating Officer Ron Raccuia said in a statement posted to the Buffalo Bills website on Thursday.

"The NFL has done an incredible job with this initiative. We're excited for Bills Mafia to experience Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, one of the primary design inspirations for our new stadium scheduled to open in 2026."

The game in London will replace one of the nine designated home games next season.

The Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, and New England Patriots are among the other teams selected to play internationally next season, according to the Bills. The team and NFL say the Titans will also have a "home game" in London but won't face the Bills. The Jaguars are set to play at Wembley Stadium in the UK.

