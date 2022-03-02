Bills prepare for life without backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky

The Bills will most likely be seeking a new backup quarterback for Josh Allen.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The question was asked to Brandon Beane the week after the Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, then once again was asked to Beane and coach Sean McDermott this week at the NFL combine.

What's the status of Mitch Trubisky coming back to Buffalo?

Sean McDermott said, "Listen, I think it's unrealistic to think we will are going to have him back."

Expected response. Beane said he would love to bring Mitch, back but he understands that's not a move he expects the team to be able to make given Trubisky will be seeking a starting role in 2022.

Brandon Beane said this about Trubisky:

"You know, Mitch came in with open arms and eyes, he learned our system with Ken Dorsey, Brian Daboll, and Josh. He was a great caddy, and was ready if his number was called. I have nothing but positive things for him, but I feel good he will be able to compete for a starting job this year," Beane said.

McDermott went on to praise him as well.

"He's a consummate professional, the way he approaches his day to day and his habits. I can't say enough good things about Mitch Trubisky," McDermott said.

After four seasons with the Bears and one to reset his career in Buffalo, I think everyone would expect Trubisky to be given a fair shot as a starter for a handful of teams that will be looking for a guy of his caliber.