Bills-Dolphins preview: Must-win game? Buffalo tries to avoid 0-2 start

The Bills have won five games in a row over Miami and seven of the last eight games.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An 0-2 start would be catastrophic for the Bills, with a heavy prediction from the national media for Buffalo to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Now they're just hoping to right the ship after a 23-16 loss to the Steelers last Sunday. Here's how they can do it:

1. Continue their dominance over Miami:

The Bills have won five games in a row over Miami and seven of the last eight games. Good teams bounce back, and the Bills need to establish their divisional dominance again, like they did in 2020. According OddShark, only 12 percent of teams starting 0-2 since 2007 have made the postseason. The Bills need to perform now to not worry about those odds.

2. Make it a long day for Tua:

The Patriots did a good job getting in Tua Tagovailoa's face last Sunday, and he struggled on the road against New England. Despite the Dolphins 17-16 win last Sunday, the Miami offense struggled on the road. The Bills defense showed flashes of brilliance with their fresh pass rush against the Steelers in Week 1 and should create problems for Miami.4

3. Josh Allen redemption tour: