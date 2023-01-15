Wild card weekend: Bills reclaim lead against Dolphins in 3rd quarter

The Dolphins, who trailed 17-0 early in the second quarter, came all the way back to lead 24-20 in the third quarter. Buffalo has since responded.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It hasn't been easy for the Buffalo Bills in their AFC wild card matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

The Dolphins, who trailed 17-0 early in the second quarter, came all the way back to lead 24-20 after Zach Sieler's 5-yard fumble recovery just 61 seconds into the second half.

The Bills later responded with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Cole Beasley with 5:18 to play in the third quarter, giving Buffalo a 27-24 lead.

After the Bills forced a punt, the offense went back to work. Allen found Gabe Davis for a 23-yard touchdown pass, pushing the lead to 34-24. That drive took five plays spanning 68 yards.

In the first half, the two quarters couldn't have been more different.

Tyler Bass connected on a 39-yard field goal with 4 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Buffalo Bills a 20-17 lead over the Miami Dolphins at halftime of their AFC wild card game.

The story was more about the lead that Buffalo gave up. The Bills had built a 17-0 lead in the second quarter before Miami rallied to tie the game.

Miami rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson connected with tight end Mike Gesicki on a seven yard touchdown with 33 seconds left in the half, and then hit Tyreek Hill on the two-point conversion to even the score 17-17.

That was after Javon Holland intercepted Josh Allen on a deflected pass intended for Cole Beasley.

Miami's Cedric Wilson Jr. returned a punt 50 yards to set up Miami field goal on that second quarter.

Josh Allen threw for 220 yards and a touchdown to Dawson Knox. He was intercepted twice. Those were the second and third postseason interceptions of Allen's career. He was sacked three times.

Buffalo's Dean Marlowe intercepted Thompson in the first quarter.