Bills-Rams stats and storylines

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Welcome to the Bills, Von Miller: On his very first drive with the Bills, Miller sacked Matthew Stafford helping the Bills force the Rams to punt.
The Gabriel Davis difference: Gabe Davis is picking up right where left off in Kansas City. Bills first drive ended in a 26 yard touchdown pass to Davis.
Before we talk about the game, let's start with the pregame.
Prior to kickoff between the Bills vs. Rams at SoFi stadium, among the many celebs that were on hand was the The Rock as he was on the sideline with Bills legend Jim Kelly.