Bills S Poyer gains extra incentives in reworking contract

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Though it’s not the contract extension Jordan Poyer was seeking, the Buffalo Bills increased the amount of bonus incentives the starting safety can earn this season.

Poyer’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the agreement being reached on Saturday, with his client now eligible to make as much as $2 million in bonuses — up from $500,000 — in the final year of his contract. ESPN.com first reported the deal.

The agreement comes after Poyer lobbied for a contract extension since changing agents by hiring Rosenhaus in April. The 31-year-old emphasized his point by skipping the Bills' voluntary spring practices.

In July, Poyer expressed hope a contract extension could be reached after Rosenhaus attended the start of Bills training camp to meet with general manager Brandon Beane.

Poyer is a 10-year veteran and in his sixth year with Buffalo, where he and Micah Hyde have become one of the NFL's top starting tandems since both signed with the team in 2017.

Poyer is off to a solid start already after registering one of Buffalo’s three interceptions in a 31-10 season-opening win at the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. He started after missing the final month of training camp with a hyperextended left elbow.

Last season, Poyer earned All-Pro honors by finishing tied for fourth in the NFL among safeties with five interceptions while also adding three sacks. Overall, he has 21 career interceptions, seven fumble recoveries and 11 sacks.

The Bills are in part handcuffed by salary-cap constraints, and last week passed over Poyer by signing tight end Dawson Knox to a four-year contract extension.

Last month, Poyer said he would leave contract talks up to his agent and the team while he focuses on football.

“I’m just here. I want to continue to play football and play my best football in Buffalo for as long as I can, however long that may be,” Poyer said. “I’m here with the guys right now, and I’m ready to attack this season.”