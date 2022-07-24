Bills' Jordan Poyer says he wants Buffalo to remain his 'home'

Poyer is due almost $11 million this season, but on the first day of camp, Poyer made it clear that he's going to let his agent and Brandon Beane do the talking.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — There's been a lot of skepticism when it comes to veteran safety Jordan Poyer's most recent contract situation.

Poyer is due almost $11 million for the 2022 season but on the first day of training camp, Poyer made it clear that he's going to let his agent and Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane do the talking. Poyer also added that he never had the intention to not attend training camp.

"I'm letting them handle that that side of it," Poyer said. "Drew Rosenhaus is here today talking things out with Brandon. I know they are working things out on both sides. I'm just really excited to be here today with my teammates, and see the guys again, and start this journey, and continue to get better every day."

"I'm 31 now, and I still feel like I can play at a high level for a few years. This is probably one of the strongest off seasons I've had coming into it. All I've heard is 'Jordan age this and that,' so that motivated me in the offseason. I want to be here, you know, so that's how I feel. I want to be here."



Poyer's agent, powerhouse Drew Rosenhaus, was at the first day of training camp here in Rochester. When Poyer was asked could that appearance mean a deal is getting close, he didn't take the bait and said "we'll see."

Training camp continues Monday.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus (Jordan Poyer and Greg Rousseau’s agent) at #Bills training camp today. pic.twitter.com/EpyCpckDrn — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) July 24, 2022