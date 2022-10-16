Bills’ Poyer has collapsed lung, drives to and from Kansas City

The Bills safety had four tackles against the Chiefs after being cleared to play but wasn’t cleared to fly with a rib injury.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills safety Jordan Poyer had four tackles in Buffalo’s revenge, 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but he wasn’t able to fly with the team to and from Arrowhead Stadium because of a collapsed lung.

Poyer was cleared to play in the Week 6 matchup after missing the Bills’ Week 5 blowout win with a rib injury. He had four tackles against the Chiefs, leading a young secondary with cornerbacks Dane Jackson, Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam, plus second-year safety Damar Hamlin joining him following Micah Hyde’s season-ending neck injury.

The ride from Buffalo to Kansas City is around 15 hours. The team said a sprinter car service provided by the Bills got Poyer to Kansas City.

Right now the 31-year-old’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and the Bills are negotiating a contract extension. Poyer has continued to play while they try to work out a deal.

Poyer said before the season he would leave those contract talks up to his agent and focus on football.

“I want to continue to play football and play my best football in Buffalo for as long as I can, however long that may be,” Poyer said back in May. “I’m here with the guys right now, and I’m ready to attack this season.”

The Bills have since added bonus incentives to Poyer’s contract. He currently leads the NFL in interceptions, with four, after only playing in four of Buffalo’s six games.