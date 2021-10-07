x
Bills counting on improved defense to better contain Chiefs

The Bills' defense was no match last year in losing twice to Kansas City.
Buffalo Bills' Matt Milano (58) and Levi Wallace (39) celebrate after Milano sacked Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills' new and improved defense will be put to the test in facing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. 

The Bills' defense was no match last year in losing twice to Kansas City. The Chiefs had 245 yards rushing in a 26-17 regular-season win in October. Mahomes then dissected the Bills secondary with 325 yards passing and three touchdowns in a 38-24 win in the AFC championship game. 

Coordinator Leslie Frazier cites Buffalo's two shutout wins already this season as a reason to be encouraged that his unit is better prepared to face this latest test.

