Bills GM Beane named Sporting News NFL Executive of the Year

Brandon Beane continues to be recognized for his role in helping to build a Bills team that is challenging for an AFC championship.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills general manager Brandon Beane stood at the podium last year after Buffalo's Wild Card loss in Houston and declared that the offense needed to score more.

He proceeded to go out and pull off one of the great trades in the history of the franchise in acquiring receiver Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings.

Diggs was the NFL's leading receiver this year, and the Bills became one of the best offenses in football, one that is preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC championship on Sunday.

As a result, the Sporting News named Beane as the NFL Executive of the Year on Thursday. They also recognized Diggs as a first team All-Pro.

Beane joined the Bills organization from Carolina shortly after Sean McDermott's arrival in 2017.

The Bills are in the playoffs for the third time in four seasons under Beane and McDermott, and now just 60 minutes away from playing in the Super Bowl.