Buffalo Bills activate 3 additional players from COVID-19 list

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Three Buffalo Bills players have been activated from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Bills announced Thursday morning that offensive lineman Cody Ford and cornerback Cam Lewis have been activated from the list. In addition, tight end Quintin Morris has been activated from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

On Wednesday four players were activated from the list, including wide receiver Cole Beasley, wide receiver Gabriel Davis, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

During the Zoom meeting with reporters on Wednesday, Bills coach Sean McDermott was asked if the Bills are taking any extra precautions this week due to COVID-19.

McDermott responded, "We've taken about as many precautions as you can take. We've been virtual really as of two weeks ago. Other than that, as I've said last week, I'm not sure what else you can do. Really, the guys are only in, for the most part, for practice time, other than treatments for those needed."