Buffalo Bills activate 4 players from COVID-19 list

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Four Buffalo Bills players have been activated from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the announcement Wednesday morning during a Zoom meeting with reporters. McDermott says wide receiver Cole Beasley has been activated along with wide reciever Gabriel Davis, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

In addition, McDermott says defensive tackle Star Lotulelei also returned to practice on Wednesday. However, McDermott did not specify whether Lotulelei would be playing this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons, saying they're going to take it "one day at a time."

According to McDermott, three players are currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. This includes tackle Cody Ford, cornerback Cam Lewis and tight end Quintin Morris from the practice squad.

During the Zoom meeting McDermott was asked if the Bills are taking any extra precautions this week due to COVID. McDermott responded, "We've taken about as many precautions as you can take. We've been virtual really as of two weeks ago," McDermott said. "Other than that, as I've said last week, I'm not sure what else you can do. Really the guys are only in for the most part for practice time other than treatments for those needed."