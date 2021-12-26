Carucci Take2: Bills answer call to show why they’re best in AFC East

WGRZ Bills/NFL Insider Vic Carucci says Sunday's win shows that the Bills can still achieve much of what was expected of them, including a run to the Super Bowl.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 33-21 victory Sunday against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium:

1. This was all about pride, about the Bills answering the call to live up to those lofty preseason expectations.

On talent, the Bills were always destined to win a second consecutive division crown. They knew it, as well as everyone supporting them.

That, among other reasons, was what made that Monday night loss against the Patriots three weeks ago so bitterly disappointing.

In all phases, the Bills played with a heightened level of passion and energy. They set out to show they were not only the better team, but the one many of us expected to make another deep postseason run.

Their offense returned to the explosive ways that defined last season’s dominance and the defense figured out how to handle the Patriots’ run game, which generated 264 yards in the previous matchup.

All of that figures to add up to an AFC East title for the Bills.

2. Josh Allen rose to the occasion when the team needed it most.

He threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns, without an interception, for a passer rating of 104.4. That gave him his sixth 300-yard passing game and made him the only player in franchise history to have multiple 4,000 passing yards.

He also led the Bills with 64 rushing yards (and averaged 5.3 yards per carry), including an 8-yard run around left end for a huge fourth-down conversion with under five minutes left. The drive ended with Allen’s third touchdown throw, to tight end Dawson Knox, to seal the win. It was one of Allen’s best clutch drives of his career.

“That guy was unbelievable,” Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips told reporters. “In 1-7 we trust.”

It was a case of Allen doing everything possible to put the team on his back, considering running backs Devin Singletary and Zach Moss combined for only 51 rushing yards.

The Bills’ passing game wasn’t the least bit impacted by the COVID-19 absences of Cole Beasley and Gabe Davis. Allen made the most of his available targets, connecting with eight different pass-catchers. Isaiah McKenzie did a superb job in Beasley’s place, having a career day by catching 11 of the 12 passes thrown his way for 125 yards and a touchdown. McKenzie joined Beasley as the only Bills with 10-plus receptions in a game this season.

McKenzie told reporters that Allen didn’t say anything to him during the game. “(He) just threw me the ball,” the receiver said.

3. The Bills’ defense wasn’t exactly perfect against the run, but it did enjoy some sweet retribution.

The Patriots ran for 149 yards, losing for the first time this season with a 100-yard output on the ground. They averaged 5.5 yards per carry and had three TDs on the ground.

However, rookie quarterback Mac Jones demonstrated why Bill Belichick had zero trust in him to try to beat the Bills with his arm three weeks ago. Jones attempted only three passes that night. On Sunday, he threw 32 times for only 145 yards and two interceptions for the second game in a row.

4. Sean McDermott enjoyed some sweet retribution too.

In frustration, the Bills’ coach admonished the media not to give Belichick “too much credit” for the run-heavy strategy that went a long way toward allowing the Pats to win the previous game.

There was plenty of speculation that the Hoodie would make McDermott regret that comment by using it as motivational fuel. Motivation matters, to be certain, but it doesn’t carry more weight than talent.

McDermott knew he had the more talented team, and to his credit, he and his coaching staff did an excellent job of having the team ready to play its very best in this game. He also showed well-founded aggressiveness by repeatedly going for it on fourth down, knowing that the only way to win a game in Foxborough, Mass., was to take it – not count on the Patriots to give it away.

5. Now the Bills need to finish the job.

A second straight division championship is there for the taking for the Bills.