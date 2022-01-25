x
Daboll has second interview with Giants

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is emerging as a frontrunner to become head coach of the New York Giants.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll walks on the field before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has had his second interview for the New York Giants head coaching job. 

Daboll met with new general manager Joe Schoen and the team's ownership on Tuesday at the Giants headquarters. 

Daboll was first interviewed on Friday, hours after Schoen was hired by New York. He had been Buffalo's assistant general manager. 

New York also has spoken with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Bengals D-coordinator Lou Anarumo and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. They plan to meet with current Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham on Wednesday and former Miami coach Brian Flores on Thursday.

