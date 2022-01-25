Daboll has second interview with Giants

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is emerging as a frontrunner to become head coach of the New York Giants.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has had his second interview for the New York Giants head coaching job.

Daboll met with new general manager Joe Schoen and the team's ownership on Tuesday at the Giants headquarters.

Daboll was first interviewed on Friday, hours after Schoen was hired by New York. He had been Buffalo's assistant general manager.