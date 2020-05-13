ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Questions far outweigh answers for teams across the NFL as to what the rest of the offseason holds, let alone the season itself.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that a number of Northeast corridor teams are considering moving training camps to states where there are less COVID-19 related restrictions.

WGRZ's Adam Benigni was told on Tuesday that the Bills haven't considered that at this point.

Governor Andrew Cuomo was recently asked if he thought the Bills could start camp on time in late July, and his response as "ask me in June."

As of right now, offseason programs are being conducted virtually. Teams are putting together plans to try to reopen team facilities on a limited basis based on what restrictions are still in place. The NFL has asked teams for those plans by this Friday, May 15.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC's Peter King over the weekend that he questions if it will be safe enough for the NFL to have a season, even without fans attending games, based on the nature of football itself, and the likelihood of a second wave of the virus this fall.

