BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NFL continues through Saturday in Indianapolis, and Bills General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott spent time there this week.

So did Vic Carucci and Jay Skurski from Sports Talk Live and The Buffalo News.

The combine is a chance where players hoping to play in the NFL get to demonstrate their "measureables" for NFL teams. They're hoping it enhances their position in the upcoming NFL draft.

Two of the Bills needs are an edge rusher and a wide receiver.

The draft class at those positions was discussed by Vic and Jay. You can watch them with WGRZ-TV sports director Adam Benigni every Monday night on Channel 2 at 7:30 p.m.

