BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen won't be joining the Buffalo Bills.

ESPN Adam Schefter reports that Olsen has chosen Seattle over Buffalo and Washington.

Schefter said playing with Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson was a key factor in the signing.

