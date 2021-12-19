Allen, Davis help Bills pull away from Panthers

Gabriel Davis finished with five catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns as the Bills won in Week 15 in Orchard Park.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills insisted they had found something in the second-half comeback at Tampa Bay last week, that they re-established their identity on both sides of the ball.

Well, those words turned into action a week later, during the first half against Carolina where Buffalo took a nine-point halftime lead, which the Bills extended to 31-14 and a Week 15 victory Sunday in Orchard Park.

Gabriel Davis finished with five catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns as the Bills pulled away late.

Josh Allen completed 19 of 34 passes for 210 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception as the Bills improved to 8-6 and moved closer to the New England Patriots in the AFC East standings. The Bills will meet them next week in Foxborough, Mass.

Allen's 12th interception of the season, which happened in the second quarter, was costly. Buffalo was facing a first-and-10 at its own 22. Allen threw a short pass intended for Stefon Diggs that was picked off by Jeremy Chinn.

Three plays later Cam Newton took it in from 4 yards out, and after hitting D.J. Moore successfully for the two-point conversion, the Panthers cut the Buffalo lead to 14-8.

The Bills drove 63 yards in 11 plays before halftime to set up Tyler Bass for a 23-yard field goal to give Buffalo a 17-8 lead.

Earlier in the half, Josh Allen led scoring drives of 50 and 57 yards. Devin Singletary ran for a 16-yard touchdown, and Allen hit Stefon Diggs for an 11-yard score.

The Bills' offensive line was in a further state of flux pregame when the team announced that guard Jon Feliciano had been added to the team's COVID-19 reserve list. That news came on the heels of starting left tackle Dion Dawkins going on the COVID last earlier in the week.

Allen finished the half 15-of-22 passing for 140 yards, a touchdown, and the interception. He was sacked twice, putting the ball on the ground once.