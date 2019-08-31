BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to multiple reports, the Buffalo Bills are releasing running back LeSean McCoy. The 31-year-old veteran running back has been with the team for four seasons.

McCoy told reports at training camp earlier in the month that he was still "the guy" in Buffalo's backfield; however, there was speculation he would be traded after Buffalo signed Frank Gore and TJ Yeldon in free agency. Buffalo also used a third-round draft pick to select Devin Singletary.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said at the end of last season that McCoy is staying put. He said McCoy was in their plans for 2019, and GM Brandon Beane echoed those comments in his end of the year press conference.

Buffalo Bills former head coach Rex Ryan traded linebacker Kiko Alonso to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for McCoy in the spring of 2015. 2019 would be McCoy's 11th NFL season.

McCoy topped 1,000 yards rushing six times and led the NFL in yards rushing in 2013, but his numbers plummeted last season. His 514 yards rushing and 752 combined yards from scrimmage were career lows.

