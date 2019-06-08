PITTSFORD, N.Y. — After practice on Tuesday the Buffalo Bills packed up their gear from St. John Fisher College to head back to Orchard Park. It was the last practice in the Rochester suburb of Pittsford for this season's training camp.

For the first time since training camp opened running back LeSean McCoy spoke with the media. Despite assurances from general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott that "he's still the guy" for the Bills, there has been speculation that McCoy is on the outs with the team.

The Bills adding running backs Frank Gore and TJ Yeldon during the off season then drafted Devin Singletary in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. McCoy said none of that has changed his approach.

"I’m the guy, I feel like that, that’s what I’ve been told that’s my every day approach," McCoy said.

The Bills begin the preseason Thursday night at New Era Field against the Indianapolis Colts.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is out with a calf injury. There is a possibility that two quarterbacks well known to the Buffalo area could see action and even be in the game at the same time. Chad Kelly who played high school football at St. Joe's is on the Colts roster. Tyree Jackson who played college football for the University at Buffalo has a chance to get some snaps for the Bills.

Bills first round draft choice Ed Oliver said, "I honestly don’t know how to feel. I can’t even explain how I feel right now. Its something that you dream about but at the same time like you’re here so you have to act like you’ve been there before"

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said, "The starters will play about a quarter, give or take. We're still working through that."

