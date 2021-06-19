Guerrero's go-ahead double helps Jays rally past O's 10-7

Toronto snaps a five-game losing streak in the comeback win over Baltimore.

BALTIMORE — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major-league leading 23rd homer and later capped Toronto’s ninth-inning rally with a go-ahead, two-run double, and the Blue Jays ended a five-game losing streak with a 10-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Marcus Semien homered twice for Toronto, which scored six runs in the ninth off relievers Paul Fry and Tyler Wells to stun the Orioles.

Ryan Mountcastle recorded his first career three-homer game and Cedric Mullins had his second consecutive multi-homer game for Baltimore, which hit six homers in a game for the first time since doing so against Houston on Aug. 18, 2016.