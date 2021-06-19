Blue Jays trade for relief pitcher Jacob Barnes with Mets

The New York Mets designated Barnes for assignment earlier in the week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Toronto Blue Jays added an arm to their bullpen, acquiring right-handed relief pitcher Jacob Barnes from the New York Mets in exchange for minor league pitcher Troy Miller.

The 31-year-old has a 6.27 ERA in 19 appearances with the Mets this season. He was a 14th round draft pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011 and also played for the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels before joining the Mets.

Barnes has a career 4.53 ERA over six years and 219 games in Major League Baseball.

The Blue Jays send off the minor league right-handed pitcher Miller to add Barnes to the bullpen, which struggled Friday night in a 7-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

The 24-year-old Miller made six starts and a relief appearance in Advanced-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire this season, with a 3-2 record and 4.93 ERA.