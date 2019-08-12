VANCOUVER, BC — J.T. Miller scored a power-play goal 3:21 into overtime to lift the Vancouver Canucks over the Buffalo Sabres 6-5.
Buffalo's Marcus Johansson scored with 59 seconds left and his team’s goalie pulled in the third period to tie it at 5, but Miller scored his 13th of the season off a pass from rookie defenseman Quinn Hughes in OT.
The Sabres thought they had scored in overtime, but the goal was disallowed because of a delayed penalty interference penalty to Henri Jokiharau.
Miller scored on the ensuing power play. Antoine Roussel and Josh Leivo had two goals each for the Canucks.
RELATED: Sabres lose to Flames 4-3
RELATED: Devils fire John Hynes
RELATED: Sabres crush Devils 7-1