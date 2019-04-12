NEWARK, N.J. — One night after losing to the Sabres 7-1 in Buffalo the New Jersey Devils made a coaching change.

The New Jersey Devils have fired coach John Hynes two months into the season. General manager Ray Shero announced the move hours before the team was to play the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Much was expected of the Devils this season after taking Jack Hughes with the No. 1 pick overall in the draft. Two years earlier they took Nico Hischier with the No. 1 pick. New Jersey has disappointed fans by posting the second-worst record in the NHL.

Alain Nasreddine made his debut as the interim coach Tuesday night against Vegas. The Devils lost 4-3.