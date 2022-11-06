Matt Milano, Tre White among the inactives for Bills vs. Jets

The Bills continue to take a cautious approach in dealing with injuries as they face the Jets in East Rutherford.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Bills (6-1) will be without a top linebacker, veteran safety, and top cornerback as they face the Jets (5-3) at Metlife Stadium.

Gameday roster & inactives: pic.twitter.com/KawhsoSq7k — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 6, 2022

Linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) was injured against the Packers Sunday night and didn't practice until Friday on a limited basis. He's particularly valuable to the Buffalo defense because of the "hybrid" role that he's able to play in helping to stop the run, as well as in pass coverage.

Head coach Sean McDermott had declared safety Jordan Poyer out as of Friday morning. Poyer re-injured his elbow in the win over Green Bay Sunday night.

The Bills activated cornerback Tre'Davious White from the PUP list as expected ahead of the 21-day practice window expiring. Sean McDermott had there was a chance he could return to the line-up at some level in this game against New York, but said that would continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

White continues to work his way back from the torn ACL he suffered last season in the Thanksgiving night win at New Orleans. He spoke to the media for the first time in more than a year on Wednesday and said the knee feels "natural" at this point, but that he still felt he had a ways to go in his rehab.