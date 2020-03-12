Milano's return adds a boost to Bills defense

The fourth-year linebacker has missed three games over four weeks with a pectoral injury.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — There was some positive news for the Bills defense: linebacker Matt Milano returned to practice on Wednesday.

It’s still not clear if Milano against the San Francisco 49ers in Monday Night Football but it’s a huge step in the right direction.

Bills coach Sean McDermott told the media that they are taking it day by day and that he’s happy with the progress Milano has made with the medical staff.

The fourth-year linebacker has been dealing with some hamstring and pectoral injuries throughout the season, but even with those setbacks, Milano still remains a force for this Buffalo defensive corps.

With crucial games ahead, fellow linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said this is the perfect time for Milano’s return.

#Bills HC Sean McDermott says they will take it day by say on Matt Milano's possibility for playing Monday. Says he’s encouraged by the way he’s worked with the medical team. (Milano will practice today.) — Ashley Holder (@AshNoelleTV) December 2, 2020

"I'm excited for him," Edmunds said. "It’s a time for him to go out there and display his talents again. He’s a playmaker on this defense, and just to have him out there confident and healthy is a good thing for him.

"I’m just glad he got himself together. He was a pro and did what he had to do. Now I know he's excited to finally at practice, and I know he can’t wait to be out there."