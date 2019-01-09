According to multiple reports, former Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy will sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, reuniting with former head coach Andy Reid. The 31-year-old veteran was released by the Bills Saturday morning before the 4 p.m. cut-down deadline.

ESPN's Adam Schefter McCoy announced on twitter that McCoy is set to receive a one-year, $4 million deal, which includes $3 million guaranteed. This will be McCoy's 11th NFL season.

Reid drafted McCoy in the second-round of the NFL Draft in 2009 for the Philadelphia Eagles. The duo worked together for four seasons. Reid became the head coach at Kansas City in 2013, and the running back was traded from Philadelphia to Buffalo in the spring of 2015.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane said at the end of last season, and in training camp this year, that McCoy was in their plans for 2019. However, there was speculation he would be traded after Buffalo signed Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon in free agency, and then it ramped up after Buffalo also used a third-round draft pick to select Devin Singletary.

Beane told reporters on Saturday afternoon that it was a difficult decision but ultimately is the best move for the football team.

"We made a tough decision today, and it went in through the night and on to this morning, and as difficult as it was, we always have to make what we think is the best decision for our football team, and we just felt it was the right time to make this move," Bills GM Brandon Beane said on a conference call with reporters Saturday afternoon.

McCoy topped 1,000 yards rushing six times and led the NFL in yards rushing in 2013, but his numbers plummeted last season. His 514 yards rushing and 752 combined yards from scrimmage were career lows.

