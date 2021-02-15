Pegula reaches 1st Grand Slam quarterfinal at Australian Open

The 61st-ranked Buffalo native beat No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in Rod Laver Arena.

MELBOURNE, VIC — Jessica Pegula has reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open by earning her first victory over an opponent who was ranked in the Top 10.

The 61st-ranked American, whose parents own Buffalo's NFL and NHL franchises, beat No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

Pegula is a 25-year-old who has won four matches at Melbourne Park over the past week after entering the tournament with a total of three Grand Slam match wins for her career.