Jessica Pegula advances in Australian Open

MELBOURNE, VIC — The daughter of Bills and Sabres owner, Jessica Pegula's, Australian Open dreams are still alive.

Pegula won her second round match against Australia's Samantha Stosur, 6-0 and 6-1. It was a quick match, only lasting 50 minutes.

She will now move on to the third round this Saturday. We don't know yet who her opponent will be.

Pegula came into the Australian Open ranked 61st in the world in Women's Singles. In Round 1 Pegula defeated 12th ranked, Victoria Azarenka in a huge upset. She won in just two sets, 7-5, 6-4.