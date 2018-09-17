Lancaster behind the play of Jason Mansell, Connor Mahoney and Matt Marschner defeated Williamsville North 34-26 to continue its unbeaten streak against section VI teams to 23 consecutive wins.

Pioneer upset Maryvale 28-20 in an important class B-1 matchup. Mike Rigerman again led the Panthers on both sides of ball. Panthers have a huge game at Cheektowaga in week 4.

Congratulations to Dan Russell on his first victory as head coach of Lake Shore as the Eagles defeated East Aurora/ Holland.

St. Francis earned its 1st win of the season as Jake Ritts sophomore QB passed for 166 yards and 4tds.

Niagara Wheatfield improved to 3-0 with their victory over Hamburg. The Falcons are back and will be in the Playoffs.

Grand Island is the only team in A-2 with a winning record.

Class A-3 should have 3 teams in the playoffs; Starpoint, South Park and West Seneca East.

Class D championship in November should be CSP vs Maple Grove.

Bennett is a lock to be one of the 4 playoff teams in Class AA.

Eric Rupp and the Lancaster coaches did an outstanding game against the Spartans.

Williamsville North has tremendous defensive issues after 3 games.

Orchard Park just got by Hutch-Tech in a game the Engineers should have won.

Aaron Chase Starpoint SR QB in 3 games has competed 60 of 90 passes for 1202 yds and 16 tds in leading the Spartans to a 3-0 record.

Congratulations to Lockport’s Trait Smith, and McKinley’s Micah Harris on winning their first games.

MSGR Martin Teams are just 5-12 after 3 weeks.

West Seneca West won its 18th consecutive game against Frontier.

Steve Means former Grover Cleveland All-WNY and All-State player who also starred for the University of Buffalo has recently signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

Blake Haubeil, Canisius All-American K, is currently booting kickoffs for Ohio State.

Savon Van Sickle, Soph Jamestown LB, suffered an injury in week 1 and is out for 4-6 weeks.

After week 2 games all 6 teams in class A-2 have given up more points than they have scored.

In the first state football poll for 2018 section VI/ WNY have 3 teams in first place in their class; AA Lancaster, A West Seneca West and D CSP. This demonstrates the quality and credibility of WNY football which has won 23 state football championships.

The number of Football players in WNY who are 6’3” of taller is 144.

The Largest attendance for a high school football game in WNY occurred in October 1948 when 50,988 people attended the Kensington at Bennett game. Next largest was in Sept 1955 when 28,009 attended St. Joe’s at Canisius. Today you’re lucky if you get a few hundred to attend a game.

WGRZ Coach of the Week – Jim Duprey, Pioneer

Upsets: Pioneer over Maryvale, Kenmore East over North Tonawanda, Bennet over Clarence, St. Francis over Walsh Jesuit.

Shutouts: Cheektowaga, West Seneca West, West Seneca East.

Amazing how few field goals have been made in the 1st 3 games given that the weather has been good.

Top Freshmen: Zaire Leonard, Williamsville North

Top Sophomores: Jason Mansell, Lancaster, Jake Ritts, St. Francis

Top Juniors: Cooper Pannes, Southwestern, Tamario Bass, Cheektowaga, Scott Hopkins, Cheektowaga, Nicholas Cascia, Lockport, Gerrit Hinsdale, CSP

Top Seniors: Conor Mahoney, Lancaster, Cole Snyder, Southwestern, Mike Rigerman, Pioneer, Maurice Robertson, West Seneca West, Steve Frerichs, Wilson, Joe Nusall, Williamsville North, Jake DeWolf, Niagara Wheatfield, Malik Brooks, Lockport, Stephen Boyd JR, Cardinal O’Hara

Bennett dominated Clarence 34-7 and improved to 2-1. Tigers travel to Williamsville North Friday for a big game that will impact on the playoff seedings for Class AA.

Winless teams after 3 weeks include: Frontier, Sweet Home, Maritime/HV, Williamsville South, East Aurora/Holland, Springville, Depew, Alden, Roy-Hart, JFK, Allegany-Limestone, Lew-Port, St. Mary’s

West Seneca West won its 18th consecutive game as the Indians improved to 3-0 with a dominating performance against Frontier. Mike Vastola’s squad has several players who are All-WNY candidates.

For next season, Section VI should eliminate creating league teams by enrollment. It should be based on the proposed quality of teams for the season.

Best Passing Combinations: Cole Snyder to Alex Card – Southwestern, Jake Ritts to Dominic Thomas – St. Francis, Keshone Beal to Tamell Bass – Cheektowaga, Joe Nusall to Dylan Kelly – Williamsville North, Aaron Chase to Matt Spina, Max Bowden, Joe Carlson, Brendan Gawel. Steve Frerichs to Marcel Wilson – Wilson, Jason Mansell to Brian Martin – Lancaster.

Disappointing Teams include: Clarence, North Tonawanda, Sweet Home, Williamsville South, Depew and Burgard.

In 3 games Jordan Parks, Niagara Wheatfield QB has rushed for 612 yards on 31 carries and 7 TD’s. The SR has also completed 8 of 19 passes for 154 yards and 3 TD’s. Total offense is 766 yards and 10 TD’s.

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer SR RB/LB has rushed for 704 yards and 8 TD’s for the Panthers in 3 games. He is also averaging double digit tackles in each game. The 6’3” SR also excels as a wrestler and in track and field. Why he hasn’t received a scholarship offer is ridiculous because he can play at the next level and is a tremendous leader.

Top Rochester Teams

Class AA: Aquinas, McQuaid

Class A: Victor, Irondequoit, Rochester Wilson

Class B: Batavia, Wayne, Livonia

Class C: Attica, Penn Yan, East Rochester/Gananda, Letchworth/Warshaw

Class D: Alexander, Clyde Savannah, Geneseo

