Aaron Rodgers a double-digit underdog for first time in career

The Packers have not been the Packers that we are used to seeing and that comes with a stat that we have never seen in Rodgers career.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills get set to welcome the struggling Green Bay Packers to Highmark Stadium on Sunday night for a prime-time matchup.

It's a rare matchup. We don't usually get to see the Packers in Orchard Park, and we don't usually see Rodgers and the Packers struggle.

They've lost their last three games heading into Sunday, and when speaking to the Bills defense after Thursday's practice they know this is Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers and at any moment they can get things going and be the typical Packers and Rodgers offense that we are used to seeing.

2 On Your Side's Brian Chojnacki asked Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver what he saw on film this week after studying the Packers and why he thinks they are on a losing streak.

"They say they are struggling but when you got a guy like A-Rod (Rodgers) they can be explosive at any moment so we can have to take this opponent very seriously and prepare like any other week," Oliver said.

Chojnacki asked Bills corner Taron Johnson the same question, Johnson said despite the struggles he see's the same Rodgers that we've seen for several years.

"I still see Aaron Rodgers making incredible throws, he still has all of the ability in the world, obviously one of the best quarterbacks in the game so we have to make sure we don't take anybody lightly and go out there and execute," Johnson said.

An interesting fact: this will be the first time in Aaron Rodgers' career that he will be a double-digit underdog as starting quarterback in the NFL. The Bills were favored by 10.5 points to start the week, but that has moved up to 11. The line reflects a mix of the Packers struggling and, of course, the Bills being Super Bowl favorites.