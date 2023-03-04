Former UB Bull makes NBA debut

Jeenathan Williams signed a contract with the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're celebrating a Rochester native and former UB Bull who is seeing his dream come true.

Jeenathan Williams was a standout for the Bulls. He earned First-Team All-MAC honors in his last season and Second-Team All-MAC in 2020-21.

Now he's in the NBA.

He signed a contract with the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, and got into his first game Sunday night.

He didn't disappoint either - picking up the first 7 points and 5 rebounds of his pro-career.

Portland scored 21 points off 18 Minnesota turnovers. The Blazers only had 10 turnovers and also had 25 fast-break points.

Previously, Williams was with the Salt Lake City Stars, the G League affiliate for the Utah Jazz.