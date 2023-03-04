Former UB Bull makes NBA debut

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're celebrating a Rochester native and former UB Bull who is seeing his dream come true.
Jeenathan Williams was a standout for the Bulls. He earned First-Team All-MAC honors in his last season and Second-Team All-MAC in 2020-21.
Now he's in the NBA.
He signed a contract with the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, and got into his first game Sunday night.
He didn't disappoint either - picking up the first 7 points and 5 rebounds of his pro-career.
Portland scored 21 points off 18 Minnesota turnovers. The Blazers only had 10 turnovers and also had 25 fast-break points.
Previously, Williams was with the Salt Lake City Stars, the G League affiliate for the Utah Jazz.
Williams is the second ever Bull to play in the NBA, according to UB. The first was Sam Pellom (1974-78) who played for the Atlanta Hawks and for the Milwaukee Bucks.