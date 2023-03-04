News 2 You: Our Weekly walk back through yesteryear in Buffalo and beyond

Remembering the Kittinger plant on Elmwood, the dramatic rescue of an American POW in Iraq, and when Buffalo was known as "Pominville".

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 10 Years Ago this week in 2013:

The Buffalo Sabres traded away popular captain Jason Pominville to the Minnesota Wild, a team which Pominville would go on to lead in scoring the following season. Pominville would return to the Sabres in 2017 and finish out his career after playing in more than 1,000 NHL games.

Film critic Roger Ebert died at the age of 70, and Margaret Thatcher, the first female and longest serving British Prime Minster of the 20th Century, died at the age of 87 this week in 2013.



20 years ago this week in 2003

The headlines were dominated by the daring rescue of a female US soldier who had been taken prisoner of war in Iraq.

All of 19 years old at the time, she spent several days captive until she was rescued under the cover of darkness by commandos from the Iraqi hospital where she had been held.

National Fuel Gas completed its move from its longtime headquarters at the 20-story Tishman Building in downtown Buffalo to new offices in Amherst.

After the threat that $50 million in federal funding could be lost, local officials quickly announced plans to redesign Buffalo's Inner Harbor. Some of the plans announced for what eventually became Canalside have come to fruition while others have not amid several modifications made in the last two decades.

And there was celebrating on the streets in Syracuse as the Orange, led by freshman sensation Carmelo Anthony, won their first and only NCAA basketball tournament title this week in 2003.



30 years ago this week in 1993:

Kittingers was still cranking out fine furniture at their plant on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, and most of the speculation surrounding Donald Trump was about whether or not he would marry Marla Maples.

The Buffalo Bisons held thier home opener at Pilot field under idyllic conditions with sunshine and 70 degrees. It was also when the Bisons implemented a new no-smoking policy for the seating area with smokers relegated to the concourses of the stadium to light up. The policy has since been changed to prohibit smoking on any part of the stadium grounds.