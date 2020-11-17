UB to maintain in-person learning up until Thanksgiving break

This decision will give the university more time to complete SUNY-mandated pre-break testing of thousands of students.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University of Buffalo will continue with in-person instruction leading up to the start of the Thanksgiving break, which runs from November 25-29. After that UB will transition to remote learning for the rest of the semester.

The move will give the university time to complete SUNY-mandated pre-break testing of thousands of students before they leave for the break. The decision was made in consultation with the Erie County Health Department, SUNY and the New York State Department of Health.

“As we prepare to wind down in-person instruction on Tuesday, November 24, in accordance with our fall 2020 academic semester calendar, it is absolutely critical that our students are tested before leaving for the Thanksgiving break,” UB President Satish K. Tripathi said in a message to the UB community.

Exceptions will be made for students who need to complete in-person clinical, laboratory or other activities required to obtain or maintain professional licensure, or research that must be conducted in person.

Previous guidance from the state required SUNY colleges and universities to immediately transition to remote learning when they reached 100 on-campus cases of COVID-19, which UB is expected to do this week.

#UBuffalo will continue mandatory pre-break testing before transitioning, as scheduled, to remote instruction on Nov. 25 to ensure that students are able return home safely. https://t.co/Yyoa2ZItQW — UBuffalo (@UBuffalo) November 17, 2020

However, UB decided a sudden shift to remote learning would disrupt plans to test the more than 5,000 students attending classes on campus, which means many would leave for break without being tested.

More than 11,500 students and faculty have been tested so far. UB's low positivity rate – 0.44 percent was another factor in the decision to continue in-person learning leading up to the break.

However, as cases continue to rise off campus, the decision has been made to suspend in-person student activities and programs. Campus dining and food service operations will be takeout only starting Thursday, November 19. Athletics are still keeping to their original schedule under strict NCAA, Mid-American Conference and UB health guidelines.