Grant's 3 interceptions helps UB set tone in win over Central Michigan

Buffalo's sophomore defensive back returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns in the win.

AMHERST, N.Y. — According to University at Buffalo football coach Maurice Linguist, if you want to see a great defensive player, you will always find him around the football.

In Buffalo's 37-13 win over Central Michigan, you couldn't find Devin Grant anywhere else.

Grant was a ballhawk against the Chippewas, hauling in three interceptions and returning two of them for pick sixes.

When asked if he had ever had a game like that, Grant responded "probably video games."

It was a video-game like performance. The returns of 29 yards and 58 yards propelled UB to its second straight victory after starting the season 0-4.

"With us as a defense going out there setting a statement, setting the tone after putting points on the board," Grant said. "That just brings the whole team alive."

"Right now, everyone else is recognizing the things that we have been talking about his type or his caliber of play," Linguist said. "Everyone's going to talk about his interceptions, I think he had two interceptions today. He's the first one in, last one out. He's always watching film... and I think he's scratching the surface. You know, he's a young guy that we want to continue to stay humble and hungry with him, find ways to continue to get better."

Grant was the standout in a big defensive performance that forced four total takeaways and limited the Chippewas to 13 points at UB Stadium.

"When you get 11 hats to the ball... someone's bound to make a play on the ball, and it was just fortunate enough to be me," Grant said.

ANOTHER ONE 🤯



Devin Grant with his second pick six of the day!@UBFootball | #MACtion pic.twitter.com/4UH041IkoE — #MACtion (@MACSports) October 7, 2023

"You see playmakers show up. Devin's a bigtime playmaker for us, but we've got a number of guys who also step up around him," Linguist said. "I'm proud of our program's growth and development and where we are right now."