UB football defeats Central Michigan 37-13 to earn second win of the season

Bulls defensive back Devin Grant returned 2 interceptions for touchdowns, and UB forced 4 turnovers as the team improved to 2-0 in MAC play.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo football team made it two wins to start Mid-American Conference play behind a dominant defensive performance Saturday.

Devin Grant hauled in three interceptions — two returned for touchdowns — and overall, the defense forced four turnovers to propel Buffalo to a 37-13 win over Central Michigan at UB Stadium.

The Bulls (2-4, 2-0 MAC) played a clean game on offense, committing no turnovers as Cole Snyder threw for 232 yards, and Ron Cook Jr. posted two rushing scores.

The win over the Chippewas (3-3, 1-1) marks UB's second straight win, bouncing back from dropping each of the first four games of the season.

Grant's first interception of the game put UB on the board. On CMU's first drive of the game, Grant picked of Jase Bauer and returned it down the far sideline 29 yards for the score.

The sophomore defensive back added another interception in the second, as UB increased its lead to 23-7 at the break.

Grant then scored for a second time early in the second half, returning a 58 yard interceptions for his second touchdown of the game, and third interception in as many quarters.