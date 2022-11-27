College basketball roundup: Jones' 22 help Buffalo men beat Canisius 86-66; Buffalo women fall

Curtis Jones scored 22 points as the Buffalo men's basketball team beat Canisius 86-66 on Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Curtis Jones scored 22 points as the Buffalo men's basketball team beat Canisius 86-66 on Sunday afternoon.

Jones also contributed six rebounds and five steals for the Bulls (3-4). Zid Powell added 14 points and five rebounds. Armoni Foster recorded 12 points.

Jamir Moultrie finished with 17 points for the Golden Griffins (2-4). Tahj Staveskie added nine points, seven rebounds and five assists for Canisius. Jordan Henderson finished with nine points in the loss.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo women's basketball team fell at home to Drexel, 53-35. Kayla Salmons led the Bulls with a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

BULLS WIN!! UB defeats Canisius at Alumni Arena!



Buffalo returns to action on Saturday against St. Bonaventure.#UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/ini7Iv44qJ — UB Men's Basketball (@UBmenshoops) November 27, 2022