Buffalo draws Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. — March Madness begins this week, and on Sunday night, the University at Buffalo women's basketball team learned where it will be this weekend.

The 13th-seeded Bulls (25-8) will travel to Knoxville, where they will take on the host school, the fourth-seeded Tennessee Volunteers (23-8).

The other game Saturday at that site for the Wichita region will be between 5 seed Oregon and 12 seed Belmont.

This is Buffalo's fourth trip to the NCAA tournament in the last six years. The Bulls punched their ticket this season by winning the Mid-American Conference tournament Saturday afternoon in Cleveland, with a 79-75 victory against Ball State.

Buffalo and Tennessee have never played each other before.

