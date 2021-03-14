x
St. Bonaventure beats VCU, wins A-10 to secure NCAA tournament bid

The Bonnies will have an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
St. Bonaventure players raise the trophy after beating VCU in an NCAA college basketball championship game for the Atlantic Ten Conference tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio. St. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

DAYTON, Ohio — Kyle Lofton scored 23 points and Osun Osunniyi scored 14 points with 12 rebounds and St. Bonaventure beat VCU 74-65 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament to clinch an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. 

The Bonnie’s Alejandro Vasquez buried a 3-pointer with 11 minutes, 36 seconds left before halftime to break a tie at 12, and St. Bonaventure led the rest of the way. 

The game’s turning point occurred when Lofton buried a jump shot and followed with a 3-pointer to make it 46-34 with 12:03 remaining. Nah’Shon Hyland scored 21 points for VCU.

