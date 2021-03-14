St. Bonaventure beats VCU, wins A-10 to secure NCAA tournament bid

DAYTON, Ohio — Kyle Lofton scored 23 points and Osun Osunniyi scored 14 points with 12 rebounds and St. Bonaventure beat VCU 74-65 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament to clinch an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Bonnie’s Alejandro Vasquez buried a 3-pointer with 11 minutes, 36 seconds left before halftime to break a tie at 12, and St. Bonaventure led the rest of the way.
The game’s turning point occurred when Lofton buried a jump shot and followed with a 3-pointer to make it 46-34 with 12:03 remaining. Nah’Shon Hyland scored 21 points for VCU.