St. Bonaventure beats VCU, wins A-10 to secure NCAA tournament bid

DAYTON, Ohio — Kyle Lofton scored 23 points and Osun Osunniyi scored 14 points with 12 rebounds and St. Bonaventure beat VCU 74-65 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament to clinch an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Bonnie’s Alejandro Vasquez buried a 3-pointer with 11 minutes, 36 seconds left before halftime to break a tie at 12, and St. Bonaventure led the rest of the way.

