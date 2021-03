Davidson beat St. Bonaventure 69-61 in the Atlantic 10 tournament.

RICHMOND, Va. — The one-two punch of Tori Harris and Asianae Johnson made an impact against Davidson.

It just wasn't quite enough.

Harris had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Johnson led the way with 18 points, but the Bonnies still fell short against Davidson 69-61.

Cassidy Gould led the way for Davidson with 25-points as the Wildcats ended the Bonnies season.