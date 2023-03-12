Niagara women make WNIT field

The Eagles are led by twin sisters Aaliyah Parker, averaging 17.3 points per game, and Angel Parker, averaging 15.7 points per game.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Niagara women's basketball team's season didn't come to an end when they lost to Manhattan in the MAAC Tournament Semifinals, 81-68, on Friday.

On Saturday night, the Women's National Invitation Tournament announced on Twitter the Purple Eagles would be invited to play in their 16-team tournament for teams just outside of making the Big Dance.

It was a long road for the Eagles to clinch their first postseason tournament berth in program history, especially after beginning the season at 1-8.

Niagara finished with a winning record at 18-2, with two seven-game win streaks mixed into the season after their tough start.

The Eagles are led by twin sisters Aaliyah Parker, averaging 17.3 points per game, and Angel Parker, averaging 15.7 points per game.

Niagara will learn who they will be playing in the WNIT opening round on Sunday night after the women's NCAA Tournament selection show.

LET'S GO!



EXCITED FOR OUR FIRST POSTSEASON TOURNAMENT IN PROGRAM HISTORY!#ownHERship https://t.co/bGSR7aTcSt — Niagara Women's Basketball (@NiagaraWBB) March 12, 2023