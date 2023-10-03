Niagara women lose in semifinals at MAAC tournament

Aaliyah Parker had 23 points, and her sister Angel added 18, but the Niagara women came up short against Manhattan in the MAAC tournament semis on Friday.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Niagara women's basketball team was one of the great turnaround stories of the 2022-23 basketball season.

Their postseason run ended on Friday afternoon with an 81-68 loss to Manhattan in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament semifinals in Atlantic City, N.J.

Aaliyah Parker had 23 points, and her sister Angel added 18 to lead the way for the Purple Eagles.

It was a disappointing end to a record setting season. After a 1-8 start, the Eagles turned their season around and finished with a program record 16 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference wins.

Niagara finished the season 18-12, 16-4 in conference play.