Bills first home playoff game in 25 years is sold out

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced Friday afternoon that their first home playoff game in 25 years is officially sold out.
About 6,700 fans will be allowed in Bills Stadium when Buffalo hosts an AFC wild card round game the weekend of January 9.
All fans in attendance will be asked to provide evidence of a negative test in the previous 72 hours. They will be required to wear masks from the moment they leave their vehicles until they return to their vehicles, other than when they're eating or drinking.